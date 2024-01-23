Northern Trust Ireland Team Hosts Professionals at Guidance and Industry Network (GaIN) Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Northern Trust

The Northern Trust Ireland team proudly hosted last week’s Guidance and Industry Network (GaIN) event, which brought professionals from career guidance & industry together to share knowledge & ideas about the ever-changing careers and employment landscape.

This event was supported by Dublin City University, CWiT Ireland (Connecting Women in Technology) and the 30% Club Ireland team, whose mission is to achieve better gender balance for better business outcomes.

The daylong event consisted of;

Case study overview – Northern Trust’s Inclusive Hiring Strategy

Panel discussion on Talent Attraction and skills – Modern-day planning of recruitment campaigns targeting graduates and school leavers

A focus on Career Journeys – the journey from transition year (circa 16 years old) to current early career role

Panel discussion on Atypical recruitment – a look into creative talent attraction strategies, including apprenticeships, returner programs, re-training schemes

Panel discussion on Career Guidance

"The energy was palpable in Limerick as career guidance counselors and cross-sector industry participants, facilitated by the 30% Club and DCU, collaborated to identify opportunities to create better and bigger progression pathways for students. Northern Trust was thrilled to host such an important discussion." Melíosa O’Caoimh, Country Head Northern Trust Ireland.

"I was delighted to welcome the GaIN event to our Limerick office. In collaboration with industry partners, Dublin City University has established GaIN to support guidance counselors and share Labor Market Information, progression pathways and other key recruitment information. Following the inaugural event’s success in 2023, DCU, in collaboration with the 30% Club, CWiT and supporting industry partners, including Northern Trust, hosted an all-day event last Friday. In attendance were over 60 Careers Guidance teachers and professionals, as well as panelists from 14 companies, including our own Orla O’Flaherty and Noranne McDermott." Catherine Duffy, General Manager Northern Trust Limerick.

