  • Date: October 14, 2023
Vigils in SANA’A, to support of Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood”

SANA’A, Massive vigils held in the districts of SANA’A, Governorate to support of the “Al-Aqsa Flood” operation carried out by the Palestinian resistance factions against the Zionist enemy entity. Participants in the vigils pointed out that the heroic operation surprised and terrified the occupying enemy. They stressed that the victories achieved by the heroes of the Palestinian resistance broke the power of the Zionist enemy. Statements issued by the vigils declared absolute support for what was stated in the speech of the leader of the revolution,al-Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi. The statements called on the free Arab and Islamic peoples to break the state of silence and take the initiative in supporting the Palestinian people. The statements warned America against direct intervention and support of the Zionist enemy, stressing that it would become a legitimate tar?

Source: Yemen News Agency

