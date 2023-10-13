Palestinian President, US State Secretary, Discuss Ending Israeli Attacks on Gaza

During his meeting in the Jordanian capital today with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas emphasized the urgent need to immediately stop the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians, protect them, and completely reject the displacement of the residents of the Gaza Strip.

Abbas called for the urgent opening of humanitarian corridors to Gaza, providing medical supplies, and delivering water, electricity, and fuel to the people there. At the same time, he warned of a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza due to the cessation of all humanitarian services in the Gaza Strip and the halt of the only power generation station.

He called for an end to the settlers’ terrorism against the Palestinian people in the cities, villages, and Palestinian camps in the West Bank. He also called for an end to the incursions of extremists into the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque, which escalates the situation, emphasizing the rejection of practices related to the killing or harassment of civilians on both sides, and calling for the release of civilians, prisoners, and detainees.

Wafa news agency said that President Abbas affirmed the policy of the Palestine Liberation Organization, the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, which rejects violence and adheres to international legitimacy, peaceful popular resistance, and political action as a path to achieving our national goals of freedom and independence.

He also stressed that security and peace can be achieved by giving the Palestinian people their legitimate rights and implementing the two-state solution based on international legitimacy, freedom and independence for our people in their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the pre-1967 borders.

Source: Qatar News Agency