UNICEF: Most victims of Gaza war are children



Amman: United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) spokesman James Elder said Saturday what is happening in Gaza has become a war on children, stressing that the Strip is no longer a suitable place for children at present.

Elder, who visited Gaza twice since the war began on October 7, said children are the most affected in Gaza, adding that “what is happening there is a war on the children themselves,” according to the UN’s official website.

In all crises, wars harm the most vulnerable groups, children, and children often constitute about 20 percent of the death toll, but in Gaza this number is close to 40 percent, as more than 10,000 children have been killed since the beginning of the war, and the number is rising.

Elder pointed to despair in Gaza, where people are extremely fatigue with many hungry people amid fears that Israel will launch a military offensive on the southern town of Rafah.

