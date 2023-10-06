Under slogan “Martyrs are tidings of victory”… Islamic Jihad Movement commemorates its launch

Under the slogan “Martyrs are tidings of victory” and on the battalion’s land in the struggling city of Gaza… the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine today, Friday, commemorates the 36th anniversary of its launch with a large central festival and a number of different national events, the most prominent of which was the march and military parade of the Al-Quds Brigades.

On October 6, 1987, the movement was founded by a group of Palestinian students while they were in Egypt for university studies: “Fathi Al-Shaqaqi, Ramadan Shallah, Abdullah Al-Shami and Abdulaziz Odeh.”

The founding of the movement came as a result of an intellectual dialogue and political struggle that the Palestinian Islamic movement witnessed in that period, and because of the state in which the Islamic movement was experiencing at that time of neglect of the Palestinian issue as a central issue for the Islamic world, where the Islamic Jihad movement was presented as an idea and a project in the mind of its founders as a solution to this problem.

In the early eighties, after Dr. Shiqaqi and a number of his companions returned to Palestine, the organizational base of the Jihad movement was built, and the organization began to engage in popular and political mobilization in the Palestinian street. The Zionist enemy deported Dr. Shiqaqi in 1988 for his role in the intifada.

In his central speech at the central festival for the launch of the Islamic Jihad Movement, which is held simultaneously in Gaza and the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm, Damascus and Beirut, the Secretary-General of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Commander Ziad al-Nakhalah, today renewed his emphasis on the choice of the Islamic Jihad Movement, which will not change and will not retreat with freedom. The Zionist enemy was expelled from Palestine

Commander Al-Nakhal saluted the souls of all the martyrs of Palestine, the wounded who bear medals for their constant presence in life and jihad, the brave prisoners who are still holding the jihad journey with their hands, hearts and eyelids, and the great Palestinian people who gave and are giving without stopping for the sake of a day when Palestine will be free and in which it will be free Al-Quds is the capital of Palestine

On this occasion, today, Friday, various Palestinian forces and factions congratulated the Islamic Jihad Movement on the 36th anniversary of its jihadi launch, and expressed in multiple statements their pride in the Islamic Jihad Movement, its role at the national and resistance levels.

The Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine launched today, Friday,the official website for the 36th Jihadi launch “Martyrs are tidings of victory” and completed its preparations for the launch of the festival, which carried a panorama of the 36th launch pad of the Islamic Jihad movement, a number of artistic panels, doors and pictures that decorated the platform, carrying within it a number of messages and connotations.

The jihadist launching pad was also decorated with a model of the tank that was blown up by the heroes of the Jenin Battalion during the major invasion of the camp, which led to the injury of a number of Zionist enemy soldiers, in a clear indication of its importance.

That comes in light of the Zionist attack on the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, including incursions, desecration, temporal and spatial division, in addition to the intensification of the aggression against the people of Al-Quds and the people of the occupied West Bank in general.

The movement believes in the idea of “liberating Palestine from the sea to the river” and in the call to Islam with its doctrine, law and morals, and relies on the Qur’an as a principle and Islam is the solution, in addition to armed jihad against the brutal Zionist enemy as the only solution to liberate Palestine. The movement does not believe in the peace agreements that were signed between the PLO and The Palestinian Authority and the enemy entity, which stipulates the return of the lands occupied in 1967 and the establishment of a Palestinian state on them.

The Zionist Mossad assassinated its former Secretary-General, Fathi Al-Shaqaqi, in Malta in 1995. After him, Ramadan Abdullah Shallah took over the leadership of the movement. He died three years ago and was succeeded in leadership by Ziad Al-Nakhalah, the current Secretary-General of the movement.

The Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, organized a military march on Wednesday in conjunction with the commemoration of the 36th anniversary of the jihadi launch, during which it revealed for the first time three drones of its military manufacture. It also revealed new qualitative weapons and new missiles with wide ranges that entered Service after the “Revenge of the Free” battle a few months ago, and it also revealed missiles entering service for the first time

Member of the Political Office of the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine, Khaled Al-Batsh, confirmed in an interview with the “Palestine Today” news agency on Wednesday, that the festival of the launch of the 36th Jihad Movement, “Martyrs are tidings of victory,” carries several messages, the most prominent of which is to the Zionist enemy that the Jihad movement is still strong and that the strikes will not increase it. Except for strength ,solidity, and the enemy’s attempts at attrition against its leaders will not succeed, no matter what the cost.

He pointed out that the military parade of Al-Quds Brigades was solemn and organized, befitting the brigades as an effective military force in the confrontation with the enemy. He described it as solemn and organized, befitting Al-Quds Brigades, as an effective military force in the confrontation with the Zionist enemy, and a major support for all resistance factions on the land of Palestine.

Al-Batsh added: “The military parade also sent messages of reassurance to the allies that our jihad, our capabilities, our embrace, and our sword are still open to confront projects to liquidate the Palestinian issue, resolve the conflict, and Judaize Al-Quds and the holy sites.”

He continued: “It is also a clear message to the Arabs and Muslims, especially to those whose hearts have been filled with despair and whose souls have weakened in achieving victory over the enemy and the ability to confront it, which is not to rush and wait, so as not to throw yourselves into destruction , bet on our people and their valiant resistance.

Rather, what is required of you is to support the resistance on the land of Palestine until the resistance factions and Al-Quds Brigades, along with Al-Qassam and Al-Aqsa Brigades, are fighting the hateful occupier.”

Al-Batsh stressed that the display was an important message to the people of Palestine in the diaspora and in the territories occupied in 1948, and to the refugee camps, that victory is coming, and that there is a resistance that does not recognize the entity of the Zionist enemy ,is determined to confront it and eradicate it.

As for the fourth message, the leader Al-Batsh confirmed that it is directed to supporters of the political settlement, normalization, and recognition of the enemy… stressing that the alternative options to the option of normalization and Zionist integration are the option of resistance and redemption in order to recover and liberate Palestine, and that the correct option is resistance, and that the festival’s message is clear nationalism.

For all those who believe in the resistance, jihad is continuing the battle for liberation, and will not stop

It is worth mentioning that on October 6, 1987, Palestine, occupied 36 years ago, was on a date with a major turning point in the path of jihad work, as a group of heroic resistance fighters, satellites of the jihad movement, decided to carry out the “Battle of Shuja’iyya” to be the torch of the first intifada, and to officially declare it.

On the day of the birth of the Islamic Jihad movement, where the Battle of Shuja’iyya is considered the spark of the first Palestinian Intifada, the “Intifada of Stones,” and the spark of the Islamic military revolution against the Zionist enemy.

Source: Yemen News Agency