Two young men suffocate to death in Irbid’s Al-Koura

Two young men suffocated to death last night inside a water well in a farm in Barqash, in the Al-Koura district, west of Irbid, northern Jordan. Head of Al-Koura district, Baker al-Ka’abneh, told the Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the two young men were pulled out of the well by civil defense cadres and taken to Princess Raya Public Hospital, but they were already dead. Al-Ka’abneh stated that preliminary information indicates that the two young men, whose bodies were transferred to the North Forensic Medicine Center, were carrying out maintenance for the well, while police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

Source: Jordan News Agency