Two Yarmouk University Students Win Energy Award in Bahrain

Amman: Students Israa Okkour and Zainab Dowli from Yarmouk University (YU) snatched “the Best Presentation Award” at the Middle East Oil, Gas and Geosciences Show (MEOS GEO), hosted by the Kingdom of Bahrain.

According to Jordan News Agency, the university announced that the two students, who represented the Department of Earth and Environmental Sciences in the College of Science, won for their project aimed at reducing the amount of gas used in hydrogen production, as a sustainable solution that contributes to enhancing energy security.

The university emphasized that this achievement reflects its students’ competence and excellence, showcasing their ability to compete in regional and international scientific forums.

The award winners expressed their pride in representing the university at this scientific event, voicing their gratitude for the academic support from YU’s faculty members.

Additionally, the duo participated in the conference’s “Youth, Professionals, and Students” program, attended workshops and technical lectures discussing key energy challenges and their sustainable solutions.

They also attended the scientific poster exhibition, which gathered students and professionals from around the world to present proposals for recycling waste and converting it into alternative energy sources.