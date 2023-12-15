  • Date: December 16, 2023
Two Al Jazeera journalists wounded in Gaza


Gaza: Two Al Jazeera journalists, Wael Al-Dahdouh and Samer Abu Daqqa, were wounded on Friday by a missile fired from a drone in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, according to Al Jazeera TV Channel.

It added that the two journalists were hurt by missile fragments that were fired by an Israeli reconnaissance plane. Al-Dahdouh was hurt in his arm and was taken to the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis for medical attention, while Abu Daqqa and other injured individuals are still trapped inside the Farhana School.
Source: Jordan News Agency

