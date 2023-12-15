Jordanians rally in solidarity with Palestinians, in protest of war on Gaza



Amman: Jordanians rallied in downtown Amman and various governorates after Friday prayer in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in protest of the Israeli war against the Gaza Strip.

In Amman, after Friday prayer, a protest was started at the Grand Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman, in which the participants denounced the ongoing Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank.

Also in Amman, another protest took place after following Friday prayers, in front of the Al-Kalouti Mosque in the Rabieh area, in support of the Palestinian people against the ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

Under the slogan “Stop the Gaza Holocaust,” marchers honored the Palestinian resistance by raising their voices and chanting in support of an immediate end to Israeli aggression, denouncing Zionist atrocities against the Palestinian people, and calling for the entry of food and medicine into the besieged Strip.

The participants, who praised the perfect concord between the officia

l and popular positions in supporting the people of the Gaza Strip, demanded the termination of all connections with Israel and the annulment of all agreements inked with it.

Source: Jordan News Agency