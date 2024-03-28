TUMI Hosts Global Launch Event in Singapore to Unveil Women’s Asra Collection and Announce Global Ambassador, Mun Ka Young

The partnership with the esteemed South Korean actress was officially announced during an exclusive launch event attended by Asia-Pacific celebrities, VIPs, and media.

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 28 March 2024 – TUMI, the leading international travel and lifestyle brand, celebrated a new milestone yesterday with the introduction of its newest global ambassador, esteemed South Korean actress Mun Ka Young. Mun attended the exclusive event held in Singapore on March 27th to commemorate the launch of TUMI’s newest women’s handbag collection, Asra, and her first-ever campaign with the brand.

Over 200 of the region’s leading influencers, celebrities, and VIPs including Hong Kong singer and actress Charlene Choi, Indonesian singer Isyana Sarasvati, Filipina actresses Gabbi Garcia and Sarah Lahbati, Vietnamese actress Diem My, Thai actor Dunk Natachai Boonprasert and actress Love Pattranite, Taiwanese actress Tzeng Chih Chiao, Malaysian model and actress Scha Al-Yahya and actress Koe Yeet, Singapore’s Carrie Wong and Desmond Tan, and Indian entrepreneur Diipa Büller-Khosla, attended the “Discovering Asra” event. Joining them for a dazzling VIP dinner and party were TUMI global executives including Andrew Dawson, President; Victor Sanz, Creative Director; Jill Krizelman, SVP Global Marketing & eCommerce; and Aris Maroulis, VP for Asia-Pacific & Middle East. Singapore was chosen for the launch as the destination that inspired TUMI’s Spring 2024 collection and palette.

The Asra collection is the latest addition to TUMI’s evolving women’s category, designed for the effortlessly stylish and on-the-go modern woman. It includes three sizes and four compelling colors – TUMI’s core Black and seasonal colors Moonlight, Cameo Rose, and Purple Sunset. Each Asra bag features pleating with a soft structure, coordinating hardware, and a knotted shoulder strap for added visual and textural interest. Additional touches include an exterior microfiber-lined pocket, perfect for a phone or pair of sunglasses, and a leather monogram charm (sold separately) to add TUMI’s signature personalization.

The “Discovering Asra” evening unfolded through a series of surprises, taking guests on an intimate journey to discover the modern allure of Asra. The experience began with a sunset cruise aboard two luxurious TUMI-branded yachts that brought guests to Sentosa. Upon arrival, guests were whisked away to the VIP dinner venue located at Sentosa Golf Club. The venue, which had been transformed into the elegant “Sentosa Pavilion,” celebrated the effortless style embodied by Mun and the design language and colors of Asra, including the vibrant Purple Sunset colorway inspired by the beautiful landscapes of Sentosa Island.

Upon entering, guests encountered a rotating showcase featuring a variety of Asra silhouettes framed by a backdrop of soft, curved flower and silk-adorned arches inspired by the bag’s design. Next, they were led into the “Marble Room”, an architectural delight that paid homage to the Asra campaign and featured a floating Asra display in striking Cameo Rose. Guests then walked through the mesmerizing “Asra Alley”, with the collection displayed against a captivating video projection by visual artist Markus Kanzler. Arriving in the dining room, guests took their seats at long tables positioned around the edge of the room. LED panels along the walls served as a canvas for the evening’s expansive storytelling, celebrating the partnership between TUMI and Mun.

After Sanz’s official introduction of Mun, guests were treated to a bespoke menu conceptualized by renowned Art Director, Loic Serot in collaboration with Chef Bjoern Alexander, formerly of two-Michelin-starred restaurant Octavium. Inspired by Mun, each of the five courses zoomed in on a defining moment in her life – from her culturally diverse heritage as a Korean woman born in Germany to her musical talent, starring roles and appointment as TUMI’s newest ambassador. Visual projections and a live musical performance accompanied the dinner. The festivities continued under the stars with the “Discovering Asra” party complete with dazzling digital fireworks, a performance by South Korean DJ Siena, cocktails by Singapore’s Nutmeg & Clove, and an edible dessert wall by Singaporean chef Janice Wong.

The new Asra collection is available now at TUMI stores worldwide and TUMI.com.

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we’re committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions.

For more about TUMI, visit TUMI.com. TUMI and TUMI logo are registered trademarks of Tumi, Inc. © 2024 Tumi, Inc.