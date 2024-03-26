Tourism Board’s Pavilion Triumphs at Russian Expo

The organizers of the Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition 2024 (MITT) declared the Jordan Tourism Board (JTB) as the recipient of the top prize for its pavilion’s outstanding participation. This recognition was announced during an event held from March 19-21.

In a statement Tuesday, the JTB attributed its win in the “Best Participating Tourism Pavilion” category to the exceptional marketing strategies showcased in its pavilion, spearheaded by the JTB and supported by various key partners in the tourism sector.

The Moscow International Travel and Tourism Exhibition 2024 (MITT) stands out as one of Russia’s premier events dedicated to promoting tourism, attracting significant attention and engagement.

Source: Jordan News Agency