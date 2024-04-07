Top 6 Ranked Equestrians Spark Excitement in Riyadh at 2024 FEI World Cup Series Finals in Dressage and Jumping



Riyadh: The International Equestrian Federation (FEI) has unveiled the official lineup of participants for the 2024 FEI World Cup Series Finals (Dressage and Jumping), marking the first time these prestigious events will be held in the Middle East, specifically in Riyadh.

The release of the participant list has ignited anticipation and excitement within the equestrian community, as it includes the top six consecutive riders in the world rankings. Leading the pack is Swedish rider Henrik von Eckermann, the reigning titleholder, followed by German rider Isabell Werth, Swiss rider Steve Guerdat, and French riders Julien Epaillard and Kent Farrington, all of whom rank among the top five participants in both dressage and show jumping.

Riyadh is set to host the largest finals in show jumping from April 16th to 20th, with the competitions slated to take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center within an indoor arena. The event promises a unique atmosphere, complemented by an area dedicate

d to accompanying events for sponsors and participants.

The decision to award Saudi Arabia the hosting rights for the world finals was announced by the FEI in November 2019. This milestone marks Saudi Arabia as the 12th country to host the championship since its inception in 1978, as it welcomes the 45th edition of the event.

The finals will feature 34 world-class riders, including three Saudi representatives: Olympic medalist Ramzy Al-Duhami, Khaled Al-Mobty, who earned his spot through exceptional performances in international competitions, and Abdullah Al-Sharbatly, who clinched the Saudi team’s bronze medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Source: Saudi Press Agency