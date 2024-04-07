Al Attiyah Wins Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal

Lisbon, Qatar’s Nasser Saleh Al Attiyah and his co-driver Edouard Boulanger sealed a hard-earned victory at the bp Ultimate Rally-Raid Portugal in Grandola on Sunday.

The Prodrive Hunter crew had to defend an overnight lead of 2min 41sec over Portugal’s Joao Ferreira and the second quickest time on the day’s stage enabled the Qatari to move 12 points clear of Carlos Sainz in the unofficial FIA World Rally-Raid Championship (W2RC) Drivers’ Championship standings and lift Nasser Racing by Prodrive into contention for the W2RC Manufacturers’ crown.

Al Attiyah had a winning margin of 2min 49sec.

The final stage was split into two sections with the first looping around Grandola for 101km before a final regroup took competitors into a short 3.7km sprint in front of live television cameras and thousands of spectators.

Source: Qatar News Agency