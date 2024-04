Hebron – Ma’an – The Israeli occupation army arrested, before dawn today, about 30 workers from the Gaza Strip, during its storming of their place of residence in the town of Idhna, west of Hebron.

Local sources reported that an occupation army force raided a hall in the town and arrested about 20 Gaza workers who were unable to return to their homes after October 7 of last year.

Source: Maan News Agency