The DataTech Labs is exhibiting at GITEX GLOBAL Dubai.

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The next big thing to happen to businesses and industries is sustainable business transformation, which we call the successor to digital transformation. Using machine learning today facilitates greater sustainability and contributes to a positive social impact, allowing companies for the first time to be more profitable. Since the corporate superpowers of the next century will be data-driven, AI-led sustainable superpowers need to define and design their AI Strategy TODAY!

How do sustainable, AI-driven business models of the future work? Do you want to understand the business and strategy context? The Data Tech labs’ distinguished CEO, Dr. Amit Andre, enables his audience to relate to technology without being overwhelmed by it. That makes his speaking sessions a must attend.

AI may conjure up sci-fi fantasies or worries about robots taking over the world for many of us. We have portrayed AI in the media in every imaginable way. It is only a guess how it will evolve in the future. Its current trends suggest a very different development of how AI will be used in our daily lives.

Join us to hear Dr. Amit Andre speak on these topics, he will speak at GITEX GLOBAL 2021 in Dubai: –

Topic 1 – Demystifying next gen AI adoption

Date – 18 th OCT

OCT Time – 11:00 am to 1:00 pm

Topic 2 – Space Science with Python & Natural Language Processing

Date – 20 th OCT

OCT Time – 11:50 am to 12:15 pm

The GITEX Global Leaders Vision is dedicated to the Golden Jubilee of the United Arab Emirates and features innovation visions and digital revolutions of the region’s leading government figures.

