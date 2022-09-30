The 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum Concludes in Macao with Aggregate Investment Value of US$15 billion Cooperation Agreements Signed

MACAO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — The two-day 13th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum (“IIICF”, “the Forum”), co-organized by China International Contractors Association and Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, successfully concluded in Macao on September 29. Forty-one events were held at this year’s Forum, attracting more than 1,300 leaders and executives from over 600 organizations including governmental agencies, financial institutions, contractors and companies on the industry chain from around the world who participated in the Forum onsite, as well as over 500,000 visitors who watched the live video stream of the Forum online.

As the most influential annual exhibition in the global infrastructure investment and construction sector, the Forum has achieved fruitful results in promoting international cooperation and business matchmaking. Some 210 business meetings and matchmaking activities were held during the Forum, which led to the signing of 19 cooperation agreements on housing and infrastructure projects in Hong Kong, iron ore projects in Kazakhstan, photovoltaic power plants in Argentina, and hydroelectric power plants and supporting transmission and substation projects in République démocratique du Congo, with an aggregate investment value of US$15 billion, an increase of 550 percent over last year. The exhibition area of the Forum was expanded by 20 percent compared with the previous edition, focusing on the exhibition of new technologies, products and services of the industry and leaders in related industries.

At the Forum, the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index (2022) and the Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index Report (2022) were issued. The “Mechanism for International Sustainable Infrastructure Promotion” was launched, while Huawei released the “Smart Road Partner Go Global Program” and the Smart Highway White Paper, detailing Huawei’s comprehensive solutions to the international community for investment in as well as construction, operation and management of smart highways.

Fang Qiuchen, Chairman of the China International Contractors Association (CHINCA), said that the forum will further strengthen cooperation among all parties involved and expand the space for international cooperation, both of which are of great significance to the furthering of the Belt and Road initiative, the implementation global development initiatives and the facilitation of the build-out of a community of human destiny.

For more information, please visit http://en.iiicf.org/.

