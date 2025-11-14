  • Date: November 14, 2025

Thailand Is Emerging as a premium Beauty and Aesthetic tourism hub

Thailand Is Emerging as a premium Beauty and Aesthetic tourism hub

Leave a reply


Thailand Is Emerging as a premium Beauty and Aesthetic tourism hub
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2025 – Aura Bangkok Clinic, a world-class beauty and aesthetic destination, is setting new benchmarks in Thailand and across Asia. The clinic delivers hospital-standard quality and innovative technologies led by medical experts. With more than 100,000 successful cases and 16 branches across Bangkok, Aura Bangkok Clinic is rapidly becoming as a trusted premium hub for both local and international beauty seekers.

Aura Bangkok Clinic, the No.1 Aesthetic Clinic in Thailand

Excellence in Advanced Beauty Solutions

Founded in 2014, Aura Bangkok Clinic offers a comprehensive range of advanced aesthetic and beauty treatments performed by expertly trained physicians using genuine, verifiable products to ensure safety and effectiveness, including:

  • Skin and Facial Rejuvenation (e.g.,IV drip, Botox, Fillers)
  • Non-surgical Lifting with the latest device such as Ulthera Prime and Ultraformer MPT

Commitment to Safety, Confidence, and Innovation

“Our mission goes beyond beauty — we aim to empower confidence through safe, honest, and innovative care,” said Dr.Jetbodin Prakoonsuksapan, Chief Executive Officer of Aura Bangkok Clinic. “By adhering to the highest standards of cleanliness, continuous training, and international medical protocols, we provide trustworthy care with remarkable outcomes.”

Recognized for Outstanding Service and Global Trust

Aura Bangkok Clinic has earned numerous awards and certificates for service excellence and innovation. With a focus on rigorous training, transparent pricing, and luxuries client experience, the clinic is a leading choice for beauty tourism—welcoming clients from around the world and reinforcing Thailand’s reputation as Asia’s beauty hub. International visitors choose Aura Bangkok Clinic for affordable, transformative, and premium aesthetic experiences.

About Aura Bangkok Clinic
Aura Bangkok Clinic is a leading aesthetic provider in Thailand, offering advanced treatments in skin rejuvenation, facial lifting and contouring, body aesthetics, and holistic wellness. Since opening, the clinic has served serves 100,000+ clients through 16 branches across Bangkok. Guided by expert doctors, cutting-edge innovations, and hospital-standard safety, Aura Bangkok Clinic is a trusted beauty hub for clients worldwide.

 


Thailand Is Emerging as a premium Beauty and Aesthetic tourism hub
BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 13 November 2025 – Aura Bangkok Clinic, a world-class beauty and aesthetic destination, is setting new benchmarks in Thailand and across Asia. The clinic delivers hospital-standard quality and innovative technologies led by medical experts. With more than 100,000 successful cases and 16 branches across Bangkok, Aura Bangkok Clinic is rapidly becoming as a trusted premium hub for both local and international beauty seekers.

Aura Bangkok Clinic, the No.1 Aesthetic Clinic in Thailand

Excellence in Advanced Beauty Solutions

Founded in 2014, Aura Bangkok Clinic offers a comprehensive range of advanced aesthetic and beauty treatments performed by expertly trained physicians using genuine, verifiable products to ensure safety and effectiveness, including:

  • Skin and Facial Rejuvenation (e.g.,IV drip, Botox, Fillers)
  • Non-surgical Lifting with the latest device such as Ulthera Prime and Ultraformer MPT

Commitment to Safety, Confidence, and Innovation

“Our mission goes beyond beauty — we aim to empower confidence through safe, honest, and innovative care,” said Dr.Jetbodin Prakoonsuksapan, Chief Executive Officer of Aura Bangkok Clinic. “By adhering to the highest standards of cleanliness, continuous training, and international medical protocols, we provide trustworthy care with remarkable outcomes.”

Recognized for Outstanding Service and Global Trust

Aura Bangkok Clinic has earned numerous awards and certificates for service excellence and innovation. With a focus on rigorous training, transparent pricing, and luxuries client experience, the clinic is a leading choice for beauty tourism—welcoming clients from around the world and reinforcing Thailand’s reputation as Asia’s beauty hub. International visitors choose Aura Bangkok Clinic for affordable, transformative, and premium aesthetic experiences.

About Aura Bangkok Clinic
Aura Bangkok Clinic is a leading aesthetic provider in Thailand, offering advanced treatments in skin rejuvenation, facial lifting and contouring, body aesthetics, and holistic wellness. Since opening, the clinic has served serves 100,000+ clients through 16 branches across Bangkok. Guided by expert doctors, cutting-edge innovations, and hospital-standard safety, Aura Bangkok Clinic is a trusted beauty hub for clients worldwide.

 

Recent Post

King Abdullah II Engages Japanese Companies to Boost Economic CooperationTokyo: His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday met with representatives of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Japanese companies to discuss enhancing economic and investment cooperation between Jordan and Japan. His Majesty emphasized the importance of reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations, especially among companies and private sector institutions, by expanding cooperation in areas such as technical transformation, agriculture, logistics, food processing, textiles, manufacturing, mining, chemical industries, and energy. According to Jordan News Agency, the King highlighted Jordan’s strategic location, trade relations, and burgeoning industrial base as key advantages for Japanese companies considering investment. He pointed out the significant potential in manufacturing and re-export industries, particularly within the private sector. His Majesty also underscored the importance of increasing Japanese company participation in various Jordanian economic sectors, positioning the Kingdom as a gateway for access to regional and global markets. The King noted the progress Jordan has made in implementing its Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to foster economic growth and expand investment opportunities in diverse sectors. The attendees of the meeting, including CEOs and representatives of leading Japanese companies in trade and investment, energy, natural resources, minerals and chemicals, artificial intelligence, textiles, and food processing, expressed their eagerness to explore new avenues of cooperation with Jordan, leveraging its strategic location in the Middle East. In attendance at the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, Jordan’s Ambassador to Japan Nasser Shraideh, and Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki.

November 10, 2025

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

RECENT POST

King Abdullah II Engages Japanese Companies to Boost Economic CooperationTokyo: His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday met with representatives of the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Japanese companies to discuss enhancing economic and investment cooperation between Jordan and Japan. His Majesty emphasized the importance of reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations, especially among companies and private sector institutions, by expanding cooperation in areas such as technical transformation, agriculture, logistics, food processing, textiles, manufacturing, mining, chemical industries, and energy. According to Jordan News Agency, the King highlighted Jordan’s strategic location, trade relations, and burgeoning industrial base as key advantages for Japanese companies considering investment. He pointed out the significant potential in manufacturing and re-export industries, particularly within the private sector. His Majesty also underscored the importance of increasing Japanese company participation in various Jordanian economic sectors, positioning the Kingdom as a gateway for access to regional and global markets. The King noted the progress Jordan has made in implementing its Economic Modernisation Vision, which aims to foster economic growth and expand investment opportunities in diverse sectors. The attendees of the meeting, including CEOs and representatives of leading Japanese companies in trade and investment, energy, natural resources, minerals and chemicals, artificial intelligence, textiles, and food processing, expressed their eagerness to explore new avenues of cooperation with Jordan, leveraging its strategic location in the Middle East. In attendance at the meeting were Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Toukan, Jordan’s Ambassador to Japan Nasser Shraideh, and Japan’s Ambassador to Jordan Asari Hideki.

November 10, 2025

PAGES

Copyright ©2025 Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.
Categories
Pages