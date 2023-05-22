Telecoming attends Telecoms World Middle East consolidating its expansion in the region

The company will share its sportech proposal in the region for the coming years to different stakeholders and partners

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – EQS Newswire – 22 May 2023 – The company operates in the MEA monetization technology market offering Direct Carrier Billing since 2020; in the GCC Arab states, the adoption of smartphones will reach 94% in 2025, being one of the main 5G markets worldwide.

Telecoming, an international sportech company specialized in developing and distributing mobile experiences, will attend the 2023 edition of Telecoms World Middle East, that will take place on May 30 and 31 in Dubai. During the meeting, the company will share its sportech proposal in the region for the coming years to different stakeholders and partners.

Telecom World Middle East is considered one of the largest professional meeting points of mobile technologies, digital transformation and large telecommunications companies.

As part of the program of activities during the event, Telecoming will participate in the panel discussion ‘Redefining the customer experience: Investing and leveraging mobile, AI, ML and data’ with the contribution of Patricia Peiró Hergueta, Chief Strategy Officer. Likewise, the CSO of Telecoming will make a presentation on ‘Generation Z as the main driver of growth for telcos’.

Telecoming has been operating in the Middle East monetization technology market, offering Direct Carrier Billing since 2020. This geographic area is among the ones with the greatest interest in sports, where the company can offer its services through mobile devices.

Ali Karaosman, MEA Regional Director at Telecoming, states that “the Middle East market presents great business opportunities for the mobile industry. Thanks to the high interest of its citizens in sports, we see a fantastic occasion for clubs that want to monetize their mobile fanbase. We are already working with internationally renowned properties to boost their position in the region through alliances with local telcos.”

According to data from the GSMA, in the GCC Arab states smartphone adoption will reach 94% by 2025. This geographical area will also be among the top 5G markets worldwide.

About Telecoming:

Telecoming is a sportech company specializing in developing and distributing mobile experiences for sports and entertainment. The firm has been deploying monetization technologies in partnership with telcos since 2008. Telecoming is currently present in 27 countries. Its portfolio includes the official licenses of the leading soccer clubs in Europe and Africa, as well as the main competitions of 13 sports disciplines. Leader in the digital content economy since its foundation, the company has been recognized by the London Stock Exchange as one of Europe’s most inspiring organizations. In addition, it is one of Europe’s fastest-growing companies, according to Morningstar’s 5000 Inc. ranking. For more information, please visit: www.Telecoming.com

