Symposium on aggression’s effects on historical monuments during eight years in Al-Hodeida??

The Supreme Council for Humanitarian Affairs and the Office of Human Rights in Al-Hodeida province organized a symposium on the aggression’s effects on historical monuments during eight years.

The symposium, in coordination with the General Authority for the Preservation of Historic Cities and the General Authority for Antiquities, aimed to review the nature of the damage that affected archaeological and historical facilities in the province’s directorates and the extent of the resulting losses.

During the symposium held in Zabid district, the Assistant Undersecretary for Southern District Affairs in the province, Mutahar Yahya Al-Hadi, stressed the importance of exposing the aggression’s crimes, the war crimes and violations it committed against historical cities and civilian objects.

He touched on images and evidence of the repercussions of the direct targeting of historical buildings and archaeological sites that abound in Al-Hodeida province, in a war crime against Yemen, its civilization and human heritage.

Director of the Human Rights Office in the province, Zain Ezzi considered the silence of the concerned international organizations towards the crimes of targeting the aggression cities, historical and archaeological sites, and the destruction of cultural landmarks in many areas in Al-Hodeida, as a war crime and open complicity in the systematic destruction of these landmarks

