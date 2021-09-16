Sweegen Delights China’s Consumers With Premiumization of Low-Calorie Confectionery Chocolate

Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As Asia-Pacific’s chocolate market diversifies and consumer tastes gravitate to sophistication, Sweegen has expanded its footprint into China by formulating premium low-calorie confectionery chocolate for the brand TeChoco.“Sweegen has demonstrated the near-impossible task of formulating low-calorie great-tasting confectionery chocolate products with low to no sugar,” said SVP, Head of Global Innovation, Shari Mahon. “Now, consumers can enjoy premium chocolates with high-quality and health-conscious ingredients without the guilt and negative health benefits from sugar.”

Formulating chocolate confectionery products is complex. In addition to innovating around interesting textures, desirable flavors, and attractive colors, the biggest challenge in formulating confectionery chocolate is bitterness. The higher percentage of cocoa in products is typically met with more bitterness and less sugar, but healthier.

“Taste modulation is an ideal option for product developers specializing in health and wellness confectionery chocolate to resolve the impression of bitter off-notes and controlling sweetness and lingering after-tastes,” said Mahon. “Texture can improve mouthfeel and help to elevate the indulgent appeal of chocolate.”

According to Mintel, more than half of Chinese consumers buy confectionery chocolate to treat themselves. Even though consumers in China seek to experience indulgence in their sweet snacks, they are mindful of maintaining a good weight, health, and wellness. Sugar intake is anticipated to decrease as a health and wellness goal in the “Healthy China 2030” initiative is to reduce sugar consumption by at least 17 percent. Yet, health problems linked to obesity and diabetes are of concern to government health officials because China consumes approximately 15 million tons of sugar annually.

TeChoco confectionery chocolate sales are skyrocketing at more than 2000 retail stores, both online and in brick-and-mortar shops, including powerhouse e-commerce giants TaoBao and DMall, and convenience stores Bianlifeng, and Japan’s Lawson for China. Lawson alone has more than 3,000 stores in China, which are found in and around five major cities.

“TeChoco is on the forefront of innovating better-for-you confections with higher levels of cacao content,” said Mahon. “They are a brand example of health and wellness products for sugar reduction in China, focusing on full solutions for using natural sweeteners in conjunction with taste modulation to drive consumer acceptance on products to mimic the indulgent products they prefer and desire.”

As TeChoco sales continue, the products are promising for other Asia-Pacific countries, including Singapore and Malaysia, where Sweegen has its Signature Reb M stevia approval. Sweegen will establish an Asia-Pacific Innovation Studio in Singapore within the next 12 months, where brands can leverage local tastes and explore solutions to create delicious zero-sugar products.

Sweegen anticipates the approval of Reb M in China. With the arrival of a better-tasting natural sweetener, the company foresees the China market developing more products with reduced sugar and consumer-preferred tastes.

Sweegen offers brands cost-effective and rapid innovation sugar reduction solutions. Its robust Taste Modulation portfolio is essential for helping to block bitterness, boost the perception of sweetness, manage a lingering note, enhance mouthfeel, or reduce astringency in confectionery, beverage, dairy, savory, and bakery products.

About SweeGen

Sweegen provides sweet taste solutions for food and beverage manufacturers around the world.

We are on a mission to reduce the sugar and artificial sweeteners in our global diet. Partnering with customers, we create delicious zero-sugar products that consumers love. With the best Signature Stevia sweeteners in our portfolio, such as Bestevia® Rebs B, D, E, I, M, and N, along with our deep knowledge of flavor modulators and texturants, Sweegen delivers market-leading solutions that customers want, and consumers prefer.

For more information, please contact info@sweegen.com and visit Sweegen’s website, www.sweegen.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among other statements, statements regarding the future prospects for Reb M stevia leaf sweetener. These statements are based on current expectations but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and are beyond the control of Sweegen, Inc.

Relevant risks and uncertainties include those referenced in the historic filings of Sweegen, Inc. with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements, and therefore should be carefully considered. Sweegen, Inc. assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements due to new information or future events or developments.

