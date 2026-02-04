Sima Ganwani Ved Hosts Exclusive VIP Evening to Mark UAE Launch of Kay Beauty × FSP Kay Kouture Collection at Nysaa

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sima Ganwani Ved, Founder and Chairwoman of Apparel Group, hosted an exclusive VIP evening at her residence to celebrate the UAE launch of the Kay Beauty × Falguni Shane Peacock (FSP) Kay Kouture Collection, now available at Nysaa, an omnichannel multi-brand beauty destination, created as a JV between Nykaa, India's leading beauty and lifestyle company and Apparel Group, multibillion dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE. The event marked a key milestone in the brand's regional journey and reinforced Nysaa's strategy of introducing culturally resonant, design-led collaborations to the Middle East market.

The private event brought together celebrated designers Falguni Shane Peacock, alongside Falguni Nayar, Founder, Executive Chairperson, MD and CEO of Nykaa, and a distinguished guest list of Dubai socialites, celebrities, media, and leading fashion and beauty creators. Designed as an intimate and highly curated experience, the evening reflected a deliberate shift toward experiential launches that prioritise storytelling, craftsmanship, and meaningful engagement over traditional retail unveilings.

Kay Beauty, India’s largest celebrity beauty brand co-founded by Katrina Kaif and Nykaa, unveiled a limited-edition collection in collaboration with India’s leading couture label, FSP. The range features 12 full-coverage, ultra-luxurious matte bullet lipsticks with a lightweight, creamy feel, alongside two statement face palettes, each designed with FSP’s signature aesthetic and inspired by the richness of Indian heritage.

A central highlight of the evening was a designer-inspired beauty showcase, featuring curated beauty expressions inspired by the Kay Beauty × FSP collaboration. The showcase reimagined couture craftsmanship through makeup artistry, celebrating the intersection of high-fashion aesthetics and modern beauty.

Guests were hosted at a refined private dinner curated by Mrs. Ved, creating a setting that encouraged meaningful conversation and connection. Thoughtfully curated Kay Beauty × FSP gifting offered attendees a tactile introduction to the collection, reinforcing its attention to detail, craftsmanship, and premium positioning.

The UAE launch of the collection through Nysaa reflects broader focus on building beauty platforms that blend global relevance with regional insight. By bringing Kay Beauty × FSP Kay Kouture to Nysaa, Nykaa and Apparel Group continues to strengthen its beauty portfolio while championing collaborations rooted in creativity, craftsmanship, and modern luxury.

About Apparel Group:

Apparel Group is a multibillion-dollar conglomerate since 1996 based in Dubai, UAE, with a growing network of 2,500+ stores and a diverse portfolio of 85+ international brands across 14 countries. The Group has established a strong presence in the GCC—Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman—and continues to expand across key markets including India, Southeast Asia, South Africa, and Egypt. Offering an integrated omni-channel experience, Apparel Group represents global names such as Tommy Hilfiger, Skechers, ALDO, Charles & Keith, and Tim Hortons. Its sustained growth is driven by a multicultural workforce of 27,000+ and steered under the leadership of its founders, Sima Ganwani Ved and Nilesh Ved.

About Nysaa:

Nysaa is a premium omnichannel beauty destination in the GCC, born from a strategic partnership between Nykaa, India’s leading beauty and lifestyle company, and the Apparel Group, one of the region’s largest retail conglomerates. Blending global expertise with regional insight, Nysaa offers a curated portfolio of international and homegrown beauty brands across makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance. With a growing footprint across physical stores and digital platforms, Nysaa delivers immersive beauty experiences, expert-led services and trend-forward discovery, redefining how consumers in the Middle East explore and engage with beauty. Rooted in innovation, curation and customer-first thinking, Nysaa is building a new benchmark for beauty retail in the region.

About Kay Beauty

Founded in 2019, Kay Beauty is one of India’s leading makeup brands co-founded by Actor and Global Icon, Katrina Kaif and India’s leading beauty and lifestyle destination Nykaa. In just five years,it has emerged as one of India’s most loved and fastest-growing beauty brands. It has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including Vogue India’s Beauty Brand of the Year 2022 and several industry awards for innovation. With strong digital engagement and collaborations with leading beauty experts, Kay Beauty continues to set new benchmarks in the Indian beauty landscape. Drawing from Katrina’s personal journey and experiences with make-up, each Kay Beauty product is designed to deliver results whilst nourishing the skin. Formulated with skin-loving ingredients like chamomile, marula oil, ceramides, lychee extract, and avocado butter, the brand’s #MakeupThatKares philosophy ensures a seamless blend of care, comfort, and long-lasting wear. Kay Beauty is more than just a makeup brand, it’s a movement that celebrates authenticity and encourages self-expression.

