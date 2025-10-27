SIAD Announces Selection for 3,500 MTPD ASU for Pacifico Mexinol Project

SIAD Macchine Impianti Remote Monitoring & Diagnostics Center SIAD’s advanced control technology enables continuous performance analysis, optimization, and remote troubleshooting.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SIAD Americas LLC, announced today that SIAD has been selected to provide an air separation unit (ASU) for the Pacifico Mexinol ultra-low carbon Methanol project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The project, led by SIAD Macchine Impianti, will leverage SIAD’s global execution model, with engineering support from its centers in Bergamo, Italy; The Woodlands, Texas; and Hangzhou, China. Equipment will be sourced from the United States, China, and Europe, with fabrication carried out at SIAD facilities in Hangzhou, China and at the new facility in Porto Marghera (Venice), Italy.

The ASU will have a production capacity of approximately 3,500 metric tons per day (MTPD) of high-purity oxygen, making it a critical component for the production of ultra-low carbon methanol. It will supply the large volumes of oxygen required for the project’s gasification and carbon capture processes.

“We are proud to partner with Transition Industries and contribute our expertise to what will be one of the world’s most sustainable chemical facilities,” said Ed Hotard, Chairman and CEO of SIAD Americas. “Our selection reflects the strength of SIAD’s global engineering team and our commitment to delivering exceptional value to customers.”

Paolo Ferrario, General Manager of SIAD Macchine Impianti, added, “Being chosen for this landmark project is a testament to SIAD’s global engineering capabilities and our proven technology in large-scale air separation.”

Once operational in 2029, Pacifico Mexinol is expected to be the largest standalone ultra-low-carbon chemical production facility in the world and one of the world’s largest producers of green hydrogen and green methanol. Transition Industries is jointly developing Pacifico Mexinol with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group.

Rommel Gallo, Transition Industries CEO, said: “The selection of SIAD for this critical piece of infrastructure ensures that the Pacifico Mexinol project will be equipped with a world-class, highly efficient air separation plant. This partnership is another key step in integrating the best available technology to meet our ambitious sustainability and operational goals.”

The ASU will be designed to the highest standards of efficiency and reliability, supporting the project’s net-zero carbon emissions objectives. The strategic sourcing of engineering and equipment from SIAD’s global network is expected to optimize the project’s execution schedule and cost.

About SIAD Americas LLC and SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A.

SIAD Americas LLC, based in The Woodlands, TX, is the Americas operating subsidiary of SIAD Macchine Impianti S.p.A., the engineering subsidiary of the SIAD Group (SIAD S.p.A.). SIAD is a family-owned industrial gases and engineering company operating globally, established in 1927 and headquartered in Bergamo, Italy. With $1.1 billion in annual revenue and 2,278 employees, SIAD is a leading global provider of engineered equipment including air separation units (ASU), nitrogen washing units, small scale natural gas liquefiers (LNG), CO2 capture and liquefaction plants, biogas upgrading systems, combustion systems, and reciprocating compressors for process gases. SIAD has supplied over 500 ASUs, 300 CO2 plants, and more than 5,000 reciprocating compressors to customers worldwide.

About Transition Industries

Transition Industries LLC, based in Houston, Texas, is a developer of world-scale, net-zero carbon emissions methanol and green hydrogen projects in North America to address climate change and promote environmental and social sustainability. For additional information about Pacifico Mexinol or Transition Industries, email [email protected].

