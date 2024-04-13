  • Date: April 15, 2024
Seizing Israeli telecom cards banned from circulation in Tulkarm

Ramallah – Ma’an – Based on information from the joint operations of the National Security Apparatus: The Customs Control Service seized, this Friday evening in Tulkarm, a vehicle containing 175 Israeli SIM cards that are prohibited from circulation and operation within the territory of the Palestinian state.

In view of this, the seized items were seized until the presence of the competent authority in the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology to complete the legal procedures.

Source: Maan News Agency

