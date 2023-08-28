British Ambassador bids farewell to new cohort of Chevening Scholars

The British Ambassador to Jordan Bridget Brind congratulated the new cohort of Chevening Scholars from Jordan at a farewell event at the British Residence. The latest Jordanian Chevening Scholars will soon be leaving for the United Kingdom (UK) to start one-year Masters degrees at some of the UK’s most prestigious universities, according to an embassy statement released on Monday. Chevening Scholarships are part of the UK Government’s global scholarship program, funded by the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office. The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible Masters degree at any of the UK’s world-leading universities. Applicants must demonstrate evidence of leadership skills and have least two years of work experience. Every year, the Chevening Program selects the very best candidates to study in the UK. Scholars who can demonstrate their potential and readiness to be future leaders and influencers in their respective fields are encouraged to apply. The scholars will study for degrees in a variety of fields including Innovation and Entrepreneurship, International Development, Biomedical Engineering, Business, Sustainable Energy and International Law. This will equip them with the skills to make a difference in Jordan when they return. “As we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Chevening Scholarship Scheme, I congratulate all those Jordanians selected to receive these prestigious awards this year. These remarkable students will have the opportunity to advance their qualifications at world class UK universities, explore the vibrant life and culture of the UK, and develop leadership skills and knowledge which they will be able to bring back to benefit Jordan,” the envoy said. “We are proud that this year one of only three students globally to be awarded the unique Chevening Fellowship is from Jordan, highlighting the impressive young talent in this country. I wish all our new Chevening awardees every success with their studies in the year ahead,” she added. According to the statement, applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK will open on 12 September 2023. Interested applicants should start preparing their applications early and submit via www.chevening.org/apply by 7 November 2023. Visit www.chevening.org to learn more about the Chevening Awards, eligibility criteria and scholarship specifications.

Source: Jordan News Agency