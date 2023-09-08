Saudi Post President Thanks Leadership for Patronizing Universal Postal Union Conference



The President of the Saudi Post (SPL), Eng. Anef Abanomi, has thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for patronizing the 4th Extraordinary Conference of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), scheduled to take place in Riyadh from October 1 to 5 with the participation of 192 countries.





Eng. Abanomi stressed that the transportation and logistics sector in general and the postal sector in particular receive unlimited support from the Saudi leadership for its pivotal role in achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which seeks to make the Kingdom a global logistics hub that contributes to maximizing economic returns and consolidating the pillars of sustainable development in all sectors.





He added that the outcomes of the extraordinary conference will contribute to the further development of the global postal sector considering the wide international participation, as it seeks to produce recommendations that would improve cooperation mechanisms and innovate more services and products that enhance postal work. He pointed out that SPL started the journey of development years ago, to keep pace with the aspirations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, to be the crossroads of global trade routes.





The Kingdom has won the right to host the conference after it won the support of the member states of the (UPU) during the meeting of the General Committee of its Board of Directors.





Source: Saudi Press Agency

