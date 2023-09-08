ACCD President: Early Childhood Stage Decisive for Formation and Consolidation of Social Concepts



President of the Arab Council for Childhood and Development (ACCD) Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal bin Abdulaziz said that the early childhood stage is decisive in the formation and consolidation of social concepts and is the stage in which the child gets to know himself or herself and become more independent, creative and innovative. He stressed the need to invest in children at this stage, as it is critical to preserving children’s rights.





In a speech he delivered at the opening of the Regional Forum of the Arab Network for Early Childhood (ANECD), currently being held in Cairo, Prince Abdulaziz said, ‘The child is the gateway to any development. Therefore, since its founding, we at the ACCD have focused on the early childhood stage, which is a strategic axis of the council’s activities, and we have presented in this field many knowledge sources, initiatives, and projects in partnership with the Arab Gulf Program for Development (AGFUND) and relevant international and regional organizations’.





He noted that the forum represents an occasion to praise the partnership process between the ACCD and the ANECD, which was recently translated into a memorandum of understanding, expressing his aspiration for more initiatives and events to achieve common goals in childhood development.





Source: Saudi Press Agency

