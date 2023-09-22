Saudi Foreign Minister Meets French Counterpart

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah met today with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in New York City.

During the meeting, the two ministers reviewed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing and developing them in various fields, in addition to discussing aspects of consolidating bilateral and multilateral action and the latest developments in international issues.

The two sides also discussed the opportunities for economic cooperation under the Saudi Vision 2030 and the importance of supporting common interests to achieve sustainable development, prosperity, and well-being for the two countries.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel, and Director General of the Foreign Minister’s Office Abdulrahman Al-Daoud.

Source: Saudi Press Agency