Saudi Defense Minister, US Defense Secretary Discuss Developments in the Region

Riyadh: Saudi Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz received a telephone call today from US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

During the call, they reviewed the strategic partnership between the two countries in the military and defense fields and ways to strengthen them.

They also discussed the recent military escalation in the region, the danger of its repercussions, and the efforts being exerted to contain these developments to safeguard international peace and security.

