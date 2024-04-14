OIC Condemns Crimes of Extremist Settlers in West Bank



Jeddah: The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned the daily crimes and organized terrorism perpetrated by extremist settler gangs under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces. These acts of violence include indiscriminate shooting at innocent Palestinian civilians, destruction of property, arson of homes and vehicles, and torching of agricultural lands in several villages in the West Bank. These attacks have also caused numerous deaths and injuries among civilians and are a continuation of Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in open violation of international humanitarian law.

The organization is holding the Israeli occupation authorities responsible for the ongoing crimes and aggressions against the Palestinian people. It has urged the international community, especially the United Nations (UN) Security Council, to ensure the provision of international protection for the Palestinians.

The OIC has also called for an immediate and comprehensive end to the con

tinuous Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and the holy city of Jerusalem. Additionally, it demands that the Israeli occupation be held accountable for all the crimes it has committed against the Palestinian people, their land, and their holy sites.

Source: Saudi Press Agency