  • Date: May 7, 2024
Saudi Ambassador to Yemen Meets with French Delegation


Riyadh: The Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and General Supervisor of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY), Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber, met here today with French Ambassador to Yemen Catherine Corm-Kammoun and Sébastien Fleury, Regional Director of the Proparco Foundation, affiliated with the French Development Agency (AFD).

During the meeting, the discussions centred on assistance for Yemeni government institutions in their mission to serve the Yemeni people and development initiatives. In addition to reviewing SDRPY-implemented projects and development initiatives, the participants deliberated on methods for strengthening partnerships and collaborations that could aid in achieving Yemen’s development objectives.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

