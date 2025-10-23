Sage Intacct launches-best-in class cloud finance software for mid-sized businesses in the UAE

Less manual work, more financial control and a platform that can grow with any business’s needs

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES & SOUTH AFRICA – African Media Agency – 23 October 2025 – Sage, the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), has launched Sage Intacct in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai – helping transform the way mid-sized businesses operate by providing real-time financial visibility, cutting-edge intelligent automation and data-driven insights.

Sage Intacct is a cloud-native financial management and accounting platform designed to help growing organisations streamline and automate their finance operations. It provides capabilities such as multi-entity consolidation, real-time dashboards and reporting, and automated workflows for core accounting functions like orders, purchasing, and cash management. Built for scalability, Sage Intacct can support global operations with multi-currency, multi-entity structures and integrations with other business systems via open APIs.

Key features and benefits of Sage Intacct include:

Making informed decisions: Dashboards and reporting give finance teams and business leaders real-time visibility into financials to help them make better, data-driven decisions.

Dashboards and reporting give finance teams and business leaders real-time visibility into financials to help them make better, data-driven decisions. Simplifying financial operations: Finance teams will no longer need to manage tedious spreadsheet tasks and manual data entry, helping save time and reducing errors.

Growing with confidence: The scalable platform grows with businesses, allowing them to add functionality as needed without disruptions.

Enhancing accuracy with intelligent automation : Finance teams can easily harness the power of intelligent automation and machine learning to automate processes like outlier detection, and smart rules for bank reconciliation, thereby improving data accuracy and identifying potential fraud.

: Finance teams can easily harness the power of intelligent automation and machine learning to automate processes like outlier detection, and smart rules for bank reconciliation, thereby improving data accuracy and identifying potential fraud. Seamless integration: Finance teams can easily integrate Sage Intacct with other applications using its open architecture and library of APIs.

Finance teams can easily integrate Sage Intacct with other applications using its open architecture and library of APIs. Rich partner ecosystem: Customers can access an ecosystem of partners that deliver pre-integrated solutions to extend the capabilities of Sage Intacct via the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

Customers can access an ecosystem of partners that deliver pre-integrated solutions to extend the capabilities of Sage Intacct via the Sage Intacct Marketplace. Multi-entity insights: Empowers growing multi-entity businesses with valuable insights for clarity and enhanced efficiency.

Jordaan Burger, Managing Director for Sage AME, says: “At Sage, our customers always come first. Everything we do, from pioneering intelligent automation to delivering powerful insights, is designed to help them save time, reduce risk, and unlock new opportunities for growth. We are committed to innovation that doesn’t just simulate human thought but learns and adapts to deliver lasting value. By putting customers at the centre, we empower finance leaders to operate with greater confidence, make smarter and faster decisions, and move their businesses forward with agility.”

Andrew Beck, Managing Director, Wild Eye says, “Sage Intacct is a powerful tool for any business looking to become more strategic, sustainable, and ultimately more profitable. We now have the tools and insights to plan ahead, act faster, and make better decisions.”

Sage delivers advanced cloud financial management that empowers leaders with real-time insights, predictive capabilities, and the agility to reimagine how finance supports growth. By combining cutting-edge automation with continuous innovation, Sage enables businesses in the region to scale smarter, adapt faster, and lead with confidence in a rapidly evolving digital economy.

From streamlining accounts payable to enhancing data accuracy, Sage’s intelligent automation tools have already helped SMBs cut processing time in half and save hundreds of hours on manual processes. As innovation continues to move at pace, Sage has an exciting roadmap for AI features that will unlock faster decision-making and give finance leaders more time to focus on impact. Sage is committed to bringing the best new technology to customers throughout Africa and the Middle East.

Gerhard Hartman, Vice President for Medium Business, Sage Africa & Middle East concludes: “The acceleration of digital transformation across the Middle East is fuelling demand for modern, cloud-based solutions. As organisations move beyond manual processes and legacy systems, they require intelligent financial platforms that not only automate and streamline but also drive innovation.”

Following successful launches in selected SADC states from 2022 to 2024*, Sage Intacct will be brought to the UAE through certified business partners (BPs) offering deep expertise in specific vertical markets.

*Sage Intacct’s African footprint includes Botswana, Namibia, Mauritius, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Zimbabwe.

Visit Sage Intacct Financial Management Software | Sage UAE for more information.

Sage Intacct success stories

Sage has built a strong base of Sage Intacct clients in South Africa since launching the solution in 2020, including Wild Eye, Legal Practitioners Fidelity Fund, ATKV, and Retail Capital, to name a few.

Find out how customers are using Sage Intacct to drive better business outcomes on our Customer Success Stories page.

Sage Intacct gives Wild Eye the structure and visibility to make confident decisions as it grows.

Sage Intacct has elevated LPFF’s operational excellence and enabled it to navigate the complex and evolving legal and regulatory landscape.

Sage Intacct enhanced ATKV’s communication and standardised processes, enabling real-time access to information from any device.

Sage Intacct enabled Retail Capital’s transactions to be 99% automated.

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of Small and Mid-Sized Businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitising business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis.

Sage Intacct is currently available to customers in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, Australia, and South Africa.

Find out more: www.sage.com/za