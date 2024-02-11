Saba Agency condemns Ansar Allah closure website by German company ‘Contabo’



The Yemeni News Agency, Saba, condemned the management of the German company “Contabo” to close the Ansar Allah website hosted on one of its servers under the pretext of spreading hate content against the Zionist entity, which is committing the most heinous crimes in Palestine.





In a statement issued today, Sunday,Saba Agency considered the closure of the Ansar Allah website page to be arbitrary and a blatant violation of freedom of opinion and expression, aiming to silence the voice of the Yemeni media message that exposes the crimes of America, the Zionist entity, and Western countries against free peoples, foremost of which are the crimes of the usurping enemy in Gaza and the occupied territories. .





The statement stressed that closing pages and accounts that oppose the policies of the global arrogant powers, led by America, reveals the falsity of the slogans raised by hosting companies in the name of democracy and freedom of expression.





The Yemeni news agency, Saba, called for integrating efforts and condemning this arbitrary measure, declaring solidarity with Ansar Allah website, and pressing towards the reopening of the website.









Source: Yemen News Agency





