Russia: Ukraine shelling on border towns kills one, injures three others

Russian government authorities announced Sunday that one person was killed and three others were injured from a Ukrainian bombing on Kursk near the border with Ukraine. The governor of Kursk, Roman Starovoit, said during a press conference: “On Sunday, the village of Usbinovka in the Korenevsky region was subjected to Ukrainian bombing, which led to the injury of two people, and a third seriously injured person was flown to the hospital.” Starovoit added: “Yesterday, Saturday, the Sudzhansky and Korenovsky regions of the province were subjected to fire from Ukraine, which led to the death of a person who succumbed to his wounds.”

Source: Jordan News Agency