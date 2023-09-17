  • Date: September 18, 2023
Qatar Loses to Oman in First Gulf Cricket Championship

Qatar’s cricket team lost to its Omani counterpart (130-149) in their second match in the first Gulf Cricket Championship “Gulf Cricket T20 Championship Qatar 2023,” which kicked off on Friday and will last until Sep. 23 with the participation of six teams, including Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sultanate of Oman, UAE, and Bahrain.

Today’s matches were attended by HE President of Qatar Cricket Association Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Saud Al-Thani, Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Greg Barclay, and ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice.

The Gulf Cricket T20 Championship Qatar 2023 is accredited by the ICC, held by its laws and rules, and comes as part of the calendar of its international tournaments.

Source: Qatar News Agency

