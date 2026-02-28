Royal Jordanian Confirms Continuation of Flights from Europe and America Amid Regional Airspace Closures

Amman: Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced that flights arriving from Europe and the US will continue as planned tonight, with some potential minor delays due to regional developments. This assurance comes amid changes in the airline's operations following recent regional airspace closures.

According to Jordan News Agency, while the flight schedule for Sunday, March 1, remains largely unchanged for most of RJ's network, the airline has suspended all operations to Syria, Iraq, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. This decision follows the closure of airspace in these countries, impacting flights to these destinations.

RJ is actively monitoring the situation in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) to maintain the highest safety standards. The airline advises travelers to check their specific flight status and any updates through the official website to stay informed of any changes.