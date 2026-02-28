  • Date: March 1, 2026

Royal Jordanian Confirms Continuation of Flights from Europe and America Amid Regional Airspace Closures

Amman: Royal Jordanian (RJ) announced that flights arriving from Europe and the US will continue as planned tonight, with some potential minor delays due to regional developments. This assurance comes amid changes in the airline's operations following recent regional airspace closures.

According to Jordan News Agency, while the flight schedule for Sunday, March 1, remains largely unchanged for most of RJ's network, the airline has suspended all operations to Syria, Iraq, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar. This decision follows the closure of airspace in these countries, impacting flights to these destinations.

RJ is actively monitoring the situation in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission (CARC) to maintain the highest safety standards. The airline advises travelers to check their specific flight status and any updates through the official website to stay informed of any changes.

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

RECENT POST

PAGES

Copyright ©2026 Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.
Categories
Pages