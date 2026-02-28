Arab League Condemns Iranian Missile Attacks on Five Arab Nations

Amman: Iranian attacks on Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan have been strongly condemned by the league as a violation of their sovereignty.

According to Jordan News Agency, the league issued a statement on Saturday labeling the missile attacks as "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of countries that advocate for peace and strive for stability, and have not participated in the war." The statement emphasized the league's full solidarity with the affected Arab states, expressing support for any measures they take to defend themselves and protect their citizens.

The Arab League highlighted that the affected states have maintained clear positions on the Iranian crisis, opposing military action against Tehran. They have also been active in mediation efforts to avoid the escalation that is currently being witnessed.

The league's statement also cautioned about the perilous situation in the region, urging the international community to take swift action to de-escalate tensions. The statement underscored the importance of returning to dialogue to prevent further instability and violence in the region.