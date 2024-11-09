Royal Directives Lead to Evacuation of Injured Jordanian Citizen from Saudi Arabia.

Amman: Under Royal Directives, the Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) dispatched a Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) plane, equipped with a specialized medical crew, on Friday evening to evacuate a Jordanian citizen injured in a traffic accident in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The urgent mission underscores the commitment of the Jordanian authorities to the welfare of their citizens abroad.

According to Jordan News Agency, a trauma and accident surgery specialist stated on Saturday that the citizen’s condition will be closely monitored by a specialized team at Al Hussein Medical City to ensure he receives the necessary treatment. The specialist indicated that the injured person’s health condition is currently “stable,” providing some relief to the concerned family and friends.

The family of the casualty expressed their utmost gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty for this humanitarian gesture. They also commended the JAF for their “remarkable” efforts in facilitating the timely evacuation and ensurin

g the safety and well-being of their loved one during this challenging time.