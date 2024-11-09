Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Pleasant Weather Expected Across Jordanian Regions Over the Weekend.
Muhammad Hassan
By Muhammad Hassan

Amman: The weather on Saturday is anticipated to be pleasant across most parts of the country, including moderate conditions in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, as reported by the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

According to Jordan News Agency, the JMD’s daily report indicates that temperatures will experience a slight rise on Sunday, aligning with the seasonal averages, resulting in fair weather nationwide. Light showers are expected in the northern regions of the Kingdom during the evening hours.

On Monday, temperatures are predicted to slightly decrease, maintaining partly cloudy and pleasant weather conditions across the country. The JMD has also mentioned the possibility of light showers in the northern regions during the early morning hours.

In addition, today’s temperatures in the capital, Amman, are forecasted to range between a high of 21 degrees Celsius and a low of 12 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the port city of Aqaba is expected to experience daytime temperatures reaching 31
degrees Celsius, cooling down to 20 degrees Celsius at night.

