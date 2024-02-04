Roll Into Spring With Slapfish’s Exclusive LTO

Roll into Spring with Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen’s Exclusive LTO

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 4, 2024 / Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen, owned and operated by Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG), is excited to introduce its latest Spring Limited-Time Offering (LTO) known as the "Roll Call" menu. This exclusive LTO features three delectable rolls: the Shrimp Scampi Roll, Buffalo Bacon Shrimp Roll, and Citrus Crab Roll. Slapfish Loyalty Reward members can enjoy early access to these rolls on February 5th, with the public release on February 6th.

Citrus Crab Roll

Young woman holding a Citrus Crab Roll

Known for its dedication to sustainable seafood and culinary innovation, Slapfish has crafted a spring lineup that captures the essence of the season. The "Roll Call" LTO showcases a trio of rolls bursting with flavor, offering a delightful seafood party for your taste buds.

Shrimp Scampi Roll

Ingredients: Split Top Roll, Grilled Shrimp, Roma Tomato, Scampi Sauce, Arugula, Garlic Breadcrumbs, Slapfish Fries.

Buffalo Bacon Shrimp Roll

Ingredients: Split Top Roll, Iceberg Lettuce, Pickled Red Onion, Greek Yogurt Ranch, Crispy Shrimp, Buffalo Sauce, Bacon Crumbles, Celery, Slapfish Fries.

Citrus Crab Roll

Ingredients: Split Top Roll, Arugula, Lemony Crab Salad, Celery, Orange, Slapfish Fries.

Prepare to roll into spring with our exciting seafood lineup! These flavor-packed rolls are crafted to make your taste buds dance. Head over to Slapfish and join the seafood party!

"Spring is a time of renewal, and our ‘Roll Call’ LTO reflects that spirit with a burst of fresh and vibrant seafood rolls," says Dan Anfinson, President at Slapfish Coastal Seafood Kitchen. "We’re eager to offer our valued Loyalty Reward members an exclusive taste on February 4th and share these delightful rolls with everyone on February 5th."

For more information, visit slapfishrestaurant.com or follow us on social media @Slapfish.

About Slapfish

Slapfish is a food truck turned brick-and-mortar, fast-casual seafood restaurant that consists of 15 locations across the U.S. Slapfish has received many awards for culinary innovation and sustainability efforts across the concept, including MenuMaster’s Trendsetter Award (2016), Sustainable Operator of the Year from The Buyer’s Edge (2022) and Future 50: Emerging Brands by Restaurant Business (2022). Slapfish is headquartered at Mac Haik Enterprises (MHE) in Houston, Texas. To learn more about Slapfish, please visit www.slapfishrestaurant.com.

About Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE)

Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG) is a division of Mac Haik Enterprises LTD (MHE), a diversified holding company based in Houston, TX. MHE is a major investor in three rapidly growing fast-casual restaurant brands, Original ChopShop, Slapfish and Due Cucina, and one of the largest franchisees of First Watch Restaurants. MHE also owns Mac Haik Outdoor Media, Mac Haik Hospitality, and Mac Haik Automotive Group which encompasses 23 car dealerships. The 11 affiliated companies of MHE have engaged in the development, ownership and management of commercial real estate and healthcare facilities, asset acquisition and disposition, facilities management, property management, leasing, project management, construction plus janitorial services, as well as hotel ownership. Overall, MHE companies employ over 3,000 employees. To learn more about MHRG, please visit www.machaik-enterprises.com.

Contact Information

Lacey Martin

Vice President of Marketing

lmartin@machaik.com

(713) 408-1381

SOURCE: Mac Haik Restaurant Group (MHRG)

