  • Date: March 22, 2024
  • Date: March 22, 2024

United Nations Mission in support of Sweden Agreement visits ports of Hodeida


The United Nations Mission in Support of the Sweden Agreement in Hodeida carried out a field visit to the ports of Hodeida as part of the team’s continuous patrols in support of the Sweden agreement.

The six-person team, headed by Nassereddine Ahmed, visited the ports of Hodeida, Ras Issa and As Saleef, and was briefed on the movement in the ports and their full compliance with the terms of the UN-sponsored Sweden agreement.

The team was accompanied on its visit to the three ports by the liaison officer, Colonel Fadel Al-Matari, and the visit is part of the continuous patrols of the UN team to the ports of Hodeida.

Source: Yemen News Agency

Recent Post

About Us

Jordan News Gazette is a prominent news platform committed to delivering comprehensive coverage of local and international news.Our mission is to provide timely and accurate information on a diverse range of topicsWe are driven by a passion for keeping our readers well-informed about the latest developments. With a focus on authenticity and relevance. Read More

Press Releases

Pages

Copyright © 2024, Jordan News Gazette. All Rights Reserved.

Categories
Pages