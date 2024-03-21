United Nations Mission in support of Sweden Agreement visits ports of Hodeida



The United Nations Mission in Support of the Sweden Agreement in Hodeida carried out a field visit to the ports of Hodeida as part of the team’s continuous patrols in support of the Sweden agreement.

The six-person team, headed by Nassereddine Ahmed, visited the ports of Hodeida, Ras Issa and As Saleef, and was briefed on the movement in the ports and their full compliance with the terms of the UN-sponsored Sweden agreement.

The team was accompanied on its visit to the three ports by the liaison officer, Colonel Fadel Al-Matari, and the visit is part of the continuous patrols of the UN team to the ports of Hodeida.

Source: Yemen News Agency