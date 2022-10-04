RevitaLash® Cosmetics Champions Breast Cancer Awareness, Research, and Support Worldwide with 2022 Pink Program Announcement

The Mission-Driven Lash & Brow Leader Expands Its Year-Round Breast Cancer Awareness Efforts Globally

VENTURA, Calif., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — RevitaLash® Cosmetics is proud to announce the company’s annual 2022 Pink Program campaign. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, RevitaLash® Cosmetics is launching new activations and supporting existing initiatives, including limited-edition product offerings that help fund breast cancer treatment in Ethiopia and global philanthropic contributions.

As category leaders and creators of advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products, RevitaLash® Cosmetics’ story began with a gift of love from a husband to his adored wife suffering from breast cancer. Today, the company led by founder and CEO, Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., continues to honor the legacy of Dr. Brinkenhoff’s late wife and RevitaLash® Cosmetics Co-Founder Gayle Brinkenhoff, who was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer at age 32. The team is dedicated to extending the circle of love and support to all those affected by this disease through its annual Pink Program efforts.

The 2022 Pink Program focuses its efforts on supporting City of Hope’s Ethiopia Breast Cancer Initiative, a program to bring breast cancer screening and treatment to the women of Ethiopia, a region that currently has the highest mortality rates worldwide. The initiative will help fund a nursing education pilot program to train 20–30 nurses, aiming to scale up and expand into a train-the-trainer program in 12 sub-Saharan African countries, eventually reaching approximately 360 nurses. It will also focus on pathology capacity building, aiming to improve breast cancer diagnosis and treatment by training laboratory technicians and providers in tissue processing and analysis, and on strengthening breast cancer treatment in a hospital in Hawassa, Ethiopia which serves 23 million people.

“Through this year’s Pink Program expansion, we are honored to have the opportunity to make a bigger impact than ever before. As a global brand in over 70 countries, it’s vital to us to help change the state of breast cancer in Ethiopia – with ripple effects felt around the world,” says Dariel Sidney, Vice President of Philanthropy and Gayle Brinkenhoff’s eldest daughter. “As a cause that is uniquely close to our hearts, the entire RevitaLash Cosmetics family is passionate about directly improving the lives of those dealing with a difﬁcult diagnosis, and ultimately eradicating breast cancer. By joining forces with incredible organizations like City of Hope, together we can work towards making our shared vision of a world without breast cancer a reality.”

This year from September 1st through October 31st 2022, the award-winning products will be housed in premium, celebratory pink sleeves to honor the cause. For every Pink Sleeve RevitaLash® Advanced (3.5mL/2.0mL) and RevitaBrow® Advanced (3.0 mL) sold, the company will donate $2 to the annual City of Hope Breast Cancer Symposium and other breast cancer foundations around the globe, up to a maximum donation of $140,000.

City of Hope is one of the largest cancer treatment and research organizations in the United States.

The limited-edition offerings are available in select spas, salons, and specialty retailers and online at revitalash.com, beginning September 1st.

About RevitaLash ® Cosmetics

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician’s offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70 countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information: www.revitalash.com . [RevitaLash® Advanced is not available in California]

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1913564/RL_BCA.jpg

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1216896/RevitaLash_ Cosmetics_Logo.jpg