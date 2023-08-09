Repercussions of illegal immigrants flowing from African countries to Yemen discussed in Sana’a

The Studies Center at the Security and Intelligence Academy held on Wednesday in Sana’a a seminar entitled “The Continuing Flow of Illegal African Migrants to Yemen – Repercussions and Methods of Confrontation.”

In the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz bin Habtoor, leaders of the Security and Intelligence Service, and those concerned in the relevant government agencies, the seminar discussed the repercussions of the continued flow of African migrants to Yemen and the resulting effects, especially in the security, economic, and social aspects.

The Prime Minister praised the information and statistics presented by the participants, noting the need to find solutions and remedies for the effects resulting from the continuity of the large influx of illegal immigrants into Yemeni territory.

He referred to the strength of fraternal ties and historical relations with the peoples of the Horn of Africa, pointing to the Yemenis’ humane dealings with immigrants.

The participants in the seminar stressed the need to benefit from the information and statistics that were presented and analyzed to come up with a comprehensive national vision to deal with these repercussions.

Source: Yemen News Agency