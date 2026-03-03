Quantexa Showcases How Decision Intelligence Powers the Next Generation of AI-Driven Organizations at QuanCon 2026

Leaders from global enterprises and government agencies demonstrate how context-driven intelligence and ecosystem collaboration are transforming organizations into decision-centric enterprises

Quantexa signs strategic partnership with Moody’s to advance AI-driven enterprise risk management

LONDON, March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Quantexa, a global leader in Decision Intelligence, today will showcase platform and industry ecosystem innovations at QuanCon 2026, the company’s annual global customer and partner ecosystem event. The progress reinforces Quantexa’s vision for a new generation of AI-ready organizations powered by context, where data, analytics, AI, and humans combine to enable confident decisions across risk and compliance, growth, and operational transformation.

As enterprises tackle data fragmentation and accelerating AI adoption, Quantexa is advancing a unified approach to decision-making that helps them connect and maximize the value from disparate data, create real-world context, and operationalize trusted intelligence at scale.

“Organizations have always struggled with a lack of connected data, and now the advent of AI has highlighted the lack of context,” said Vishal Marria, Founder and CEO of Quantexa. “At QuanCon, we are introducing innovations and showcasing how enterprises are moving beyond data and analytics silos, toward truly connected, contextual decision-making. This is the foundation of trusted AI, resilient operations, and sustainable growth in the decade ahead.”

Accelerating the Shift to Context Powered Decision Intelligence

At QuanCon 2026, fresh off being recognized as a leader in 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Decision Intelligence Platforms, the company will demonstrate platform capabilities designed to help organizations operationalize Decision Intelligence across industries, including banking, insurance, and the public sector.

Key themes include:

AI-Enabled Decision Intelligence: Expanding Quantexa’s AI capabilities to help organizations augment and automate complex decisions while maintaining transparency and trust.

Expanding Quantexa’s AI capabilities to help organizations augment and automate complex decisions while maintaining transparency and trust. Trusted Data Foundations: New solutions that unify fragmented enterprise data into connected networks powered by context, enabling more accurate insights and scalable AI adoption without the need for legacy MDM approaches.

New solutions that unify fragmented enterprise data into connected networks powered by context, enabling more accurate insights and scalable AI adoption without the need for legacy MDM approaches. Operational Decisioning at Scale: Enhancements that allow organizations to embed decision intelligence directly into workflows, accelerating time to value and business outcomes.



Strategic Partnership with Moody’s

Quantexa is also announcing a strategic partnership with Moody’s at the event, to help financial institutions better understand and manage risk in an increasingly complex global environment. Under the agreement, Quantexa will integrate its graph technology with Moody’s data to provide an updated view of people, companies, and relationships across the global business ecosystem. By combining trusted data with advanced contextual analytics, the partnership will embed decision-grade intelligence directly into workflows to help customers move from insights to actions with clarity and precision while maintaining trust, transparency, and regulatory confidence.

“A clear and holistic view of business relationships is essential for managing interconnected risks with consistency, accountability, and confidence,” said Andrew Bockelman, Head of Banking Solutions at Moody’s. “By expanding our partnership with Quantexa, we’re helping organizations move from fragmented risk views to a best-in-class enterprise-wide risk management framework.”

Partner Ecosystem Momentum Driving Global Adoption

Quantexa will also recognize strategic partners accelerating the adoption of Decision Intelligence worldwide, highlighting organizations delivering innovation, scalable solutions, and measurable customer impact across regions.

KPMG: Innovation Partner of the Year

Advancing Decision Intelligence through next generation managed digital forensics and automated graph analytics, setting new standards for investigative speed, scale, and accuracy.

Advancing Decision Intelligence through next generation managed digital forensics and automated graph analytics, setting new standards for investigative speed, scale, and accuracy. PwC: Growth Partner of the Year

Driving strong global and regional momentum with industrialized solutions, cross-border collaboration, and scalable frameworks that expand enterprise adoption.

Driving strong global and regional momentum with industrialized solutions, cross-border collaboration, and scalable frameworks that expand enterprise adoption. Deloitte: Americas Partner of the Year 2026

Expanding Decision Intelligence across public and commercial sectors through deep technical expertise, strong regional leadership, and high-quality delivery at scale.

Expanding Decision Intelligence across public and commercial sectors through deep technical expertise, strong regional leadership, and high-quality delivery at scale. NTT Data Luweave: APAC Partner of the Year

Enabling breakthrough market expansion in Japan and advancing adoption across APAC through trusted local delivery and strong ecosystem advocacy.

Enabling breakthrough market expansion in Japan and advancing adoption across APAC through trusted local delivery and strong ecosystem advocacy. PwC: Quantexa EMEA Partner of the Year 2026

Driving measurable impact and outstanding value for organizations across EMEA and accelerating adoption of Decision Intelligence through integrated, outcome-focused solutions.



QuanCon: Shaping the Future of Decision Intelligence in the Era of AI

QuanCon 2026 brings together executives, technologists, and industry leaders from across the globe to explore how contextual data and AI are redefining enterprise transformation.

The event will stream live online at 11 a.m. EST (4 p.m. GMT) and will be available on demand for 90 days after the live event. To register, visit https://www.quancon.com/.

About Quantexa

Quantexa is a global data, analytics, and AI software company pioneering Decision Intelligence to help organizations make confident decisions with contextual data. Using the latest advancements in AI, our Decision Intelligence Platform transforms siloed data into connected, contextual insights to empower the shift from a data-driven to a decision-centric organization. Our customers use Quantexa technology to protect, optimize, and grow by solving complex challenges across the entire organization through modern data management, customer intelligence, KYC, financial and economic crime, risk, fraud, and security.

The Quantexa Decision Intelligence Platform enhances operational performance with over 90% more accuracy and 60 times faster analytical model resolution than traditional approaches. An independently commissioned Forrester TEI study found that customers achieved a 228% ROI over three years. Founded in 2016, Quantexa has over 900 employees and tens of thousands of users globally, working with billions of data points across the world. For more information, visit www.quantexa.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

