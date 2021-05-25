Quali and BEACON RED Announce Partnership for Innovative Cyber Solution for Gulf Cooperation Council Countries

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Quali , the Infrastructure Automation at Scale™ company, and BEACON RED, an EDGE Group Company that provides solutions to tackle complex national security threats, have entered into a relationship to provide cybersecurity and services for governments, military, and critical infrastructure projects in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC). Under the terms of this partnership, BEACON RED and Quali will deliver a joint solution that enables customers to set up complex cyber range and interoperability testing scenarios for GCC area customers, which will strengthen cybersecurity support for critical deployments and management of secured environments.

Leveraging Quali’s CloudShell infrastructure automation platform as part of the solution, BEACON RED can offer enhanced security solutions that allow customers to:

Rapidly create and replicate complex environments that include a mix of virtual and physical infrastructure, built with a customer's compliance and governance standards

Design and deploy robust cyber range scenarios delivered and consumed on demand

Create secure, compliant environments to test and validate new solutions

“BEACON RED and Quali are committed to helping GCC customers achieve both flexibility and scale in their cybersecurity posture,”said Mauricio De Almeida, BEACON RED CEO. “As an expert in cybersecurity and intelligence, BEACON RED understands that asymmetric threats, especially to the mission-critical physical and IT infrastructure of nations, require unconventional solutions.

“By integrating Quali CloudShell into our offering, what would have taken days or weeks to configure, now can happen with a touch of a button,” De Almeida continued. “Together, we will further enhance our mission to protect our national-security clients from increasingly complex and destructive cyberattacks. Our focus will be to prevent, disrupt, and withstand cyberattacks, increasing our clients’ ability to maintain operational resiliency.”

“Both Quali and BEACON RED believe in IT choice and service flexibility, letting the customer choose the right environments for their needs,” said John Klemm, Quali Executive Vice President and Cybersecurity Practice Owner. “Our technologies are well aligned to the cybersecurity mission of enabling safe choices for our joint customers, and Quali’s built-in IT infrastructure governance capabilities ensure customers can manage risk across environments. This agreement will help us to continue our extraordinary growth together.”

In addition, Middle East customers will now have access to Quali products through BEACON RED’s implementation team, providing safe and supported infrastructure deployments to address current threats, like cyberattacks and remote working conditions that make environments more prone to vulnerabilities. BEACON RED also employs one of the region’s most distinguished cybersecurity subject matter experts, who can deploy Quali software for cyber range and interoperability use cases.

Please stay tuned for future joint announcements at our upcoming ISS-MEA Event in Dubai, June 28-30, 2021.

About Quali

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Quali provides the leading platform for Infrastructure Automation at Scale™. Global 2000 enterprises and innovators everywhere rely on Quali’s award-winning CloudShell platform to create self-service, on-demand automation solutions that increase engineering productivity, cut cloud costs, and optimize infrastructure utilization. For more information, please visit https://www.quali.com and follow Quali on Twitter (@QualiSystems) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/ company/qualisystems).

About BEACON RED

BEACON RED, an EDGE Group Company, is a United Arab Emirates-based defense company that tackles complex national security threats. We innovate and disrupt conventional ways of thinking, helping national security leaders develop the people, processes, and technologies that ensure preparedness for future challenges.

