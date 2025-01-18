QRF’s Iqrali Program Launched in Aqaba

Aqaba: The Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) has announced a partnership with the Queen Rania Foundation for Education and Development (QRF) to implement the Iqrali (Read to Me) program, an initiative aimed at encouraging parents in Aqaba to adopt effective reading practices with their children.

According to Jordan News Agency, the ADC revealed in a statement that a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the QRF to introduce the Iqrali program in Aqaba for the first time. This initiative highlights the ADC’s commitment to social responsibility, focusing on empowering the local community and promoting sustainable development through educational efforts.

The Iqrali program is structured to support early childhood education by developing foundational skills in children. It provides parents with the necessary tools and skills to engage in reading activities with their children from birth, which aids in their early development and learning processes.

ADC CEO Hussein Safadi expressed pride in the collaboration with QRF, stating that it aligns with their vision of supporting education, early childhood development, and community growth.

QRF CEO Bassem Saad highlighted the importance of reading skills as the foundation of all sciences and knowledge. He referenced research indicating that reading with children from an early age significantly boosts their future academic success. Saad praised ADC’s efforts in promoting family involvement in developing children’s reading skills and affirmed that the partnership reflects a shared vision to enhance social and educational development in Jordan. This collaboration contributes to QRF’s mission of creating educational environments that support both children and their families.