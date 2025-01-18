Border Guards in Southern Military Region Thwart Drug Smuggling Attempt via Drone

Amman: Officers of the Southern Military Region thwarted an attempt to smuggle narcotics on Saturday, using a drone on its western front within its area of responsibility.

According to Jordan News Agency, a senior military source from the General Command of the Jordan Armed Forces stated: “Border Guard forces in the Southern Military Region, in coordination with military security agencies and the Anti-Narcotics Department, intercepted an attempted smuggling operation using a drone that sought to cross the border illegally. Rules of engagement were applied, leading to the drone and its cargo being brought down within Jordanian territory.” The seized materials were handed over to the relevant authorities.

The source emphasized that the Jordan Armed Forces remain steadfast and resolute in utilizing all available resources to counter such activities, prevent infiltration and smuggling operations, and ensure the security and stability of the Kingdom.