Highlighting the State of Qatar’s humanitarian initiatives, Al-Watan daily said in its editorial that with funding from Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD), the representation office of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) in Sudan has so far distributed 255 first-aid kits, out of a total of 430 first-aid kits.

The distribution of these kits was a form of support for the health sector in Sudan, under the emergency response plan implemented by QRCS and funded by QFFD. It aims to help those affected by the war in Sudan, with shipments of medicines, medical equipment, and nonfood items (NFIs), the paper added.

The newspaper pointed out that since its establishment in 2002, QFFD contributed over $6 million towards development and humanitarian assistance for more than 100 countries around the world, with the aim of providing financial tools to developing countries in the Arab world and beyond, and effectively responding to humanitarian and development aid. It spends between US$500 million to $600 million annually to finance development and humanitarian projects to meet the humanitarian needs of beneficiaries in vulnerable communities.

The paper referred to QFFD’s latest project, which is the establishment of an integrated city in northern Syria, benefiting 70,000 individuals, to provide means for a decent livelihood for Syrian refugees and internally displaced persons, as well as support their resilience.

Al-Watan concluded that Qatar Fund for Development is the interface of the State of Qatar in supporting peoples, and extending a hand of assistance wherever needed, through generous humanitarian aid.

English-language newspaper The Peninsula affirmed that the State of Qatar has been always a shining example for providing the best healthcare to all its citizens and residents that is comparable to the most developed nations in the world. The country boasts of the latest medical technologies and processes in all specialties. It has set up world-class institutions which work alongside organizations like World Health Organization (WHO) in offering the best care for people in Qatar.

Under the headline “Combatting cancer on all fronts”, the paper said that as another step in its march towards better healthcare, Qatar recently launched the Qatar Cancer Plan 2023-2026 under the slogan Excellence for All to ensure that the people of Qatar have access to the best possible care and establish the country as a regional leader in cancer care.

Over the years Qatar has been working on improving cancer care and services. They have been working to enhance cancer diagnosis, treatment, and research through various programs, the paper said, adding that Qatar also plans to establish a state-of-the-art comprehensive cancer center as part of the Plan.

In conclusion, The Peninsula said that by merging clinical excellence, research prowess, and community advocacy, the State of Qatar aims to conquer cancer and create a brighter, healthier future for all.

In the international arena, Al-Sharq shed light on the deal to allow exports of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, stressing that the crisis of the grain passage remained a focal point of Qatar’s interest since the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war. It was part of the agenda during the talks between HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President Vladimir Putin of Russia, on the sidelines of the Astana Summit last year. It was also the focus of the recent visits of HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani to Moscow and Kyiv, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his talks with HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani were fruitful, addressing the necessary steps to ensure global food security and the safe continuation of grain export.

The newspaper noted the statement made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country, in cooperation with the United Nations, brokered the agreement between Moscow and Kyiv. Erdogan said that finding a solution to extend the agreement, which expired on July 17, remains dependent on the commitment of Western countries to their promises.

The paper underlined that the crisis of suspending the grain export deal from Ukraine exerts immense pressure on food security supplies, as millions of people are facing the risk of food shortages and rising prices, which threatens to exacerbate global hunger, especially in Africa where over 50 million people in countries like Somalia, Kenya, Ethiopia, and South Sudan are in need of food assistance due to successive years of drought. The newspaper explained that the significance of the agreement is underscored by Ukraine’s position in the global grain market, being one of the largest grain suppliers. Around 400 million people worldwide rely on Ukrainian grains, according to the World Food Program (WFP).

Al-Sharq concluded its editorial by emphasizing that the State of Qatar, which had previously contributed US$ 20 million to support the Ukrainian grain export initiative in order to assist African countries in obtaining food exports, will continue to support all efforts aimed at extending the grain deal to enhance global food security. (QNA)

Source: Qatar News Agency