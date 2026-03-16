  • Date: March 17, 2026

Qatar Denounces Iranian Missile Strike on UAE Civilian Vehicle

Qatar: Qatar strongly condemned the Iranian attack that struck a civilian vehicle in Al-Bahia, United Arab Emirates, resulting in one death. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as a serious escalation and a blatant violation of UAE sovereignty, posing a direct threat to regional security and stability.

According to Jordan News Agency, in a statement carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA) on Monday, the ministry called on Iran to immediately halt such irresponsible actions that undermine regional peace, urging adherence to international law and good-neighborly principles.

The ministry reaffirmed Qatar's solidarity with the UAE and support for all measures taken to protect its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

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