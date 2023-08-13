Qassim Dates Are a Strategic Export to Global Markets

Qassim dates constitute a strategic source of food export and are a major component of food security. Over the years, the palm tree has been synonymous with the Saudi heritage and has been a source of food and livelihood.

The dates presented at the Buraidah Date Festival, of high quality and in large quantity, are exported to various regions of the Kingdom, including to specialized manufacturing factories in Jeddah, Riyadh and Madinah, and further down the line to other factories for sorting and packaging to meet the specifications, standards and quality required for export to other countries.

Over 500 refrigerated trucks of varying sizes are lined up daily in the 15,000-square-meter export yard at the festival to transport hundreds of tons of dates; 45 varieties of dates are sorted out, and nearly 50% of Buraidah dates are exported daily, packed in thousands of boxes weighing from 3 to 4.5 kilograms.

The National Center for Palms and Dates has launched the Saudi Dates Mark, their trademark that indicates their compliance with all the National Center for Palms and Dates requirements, which are up to the requirements of international markets, with the aim of increasing the value of exported Saudi dates.

Source: Saudi Press Agency