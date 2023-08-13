  • Date: August 15, 2023
Minister of Islamic Affairs Meets Several Dignitaries Participating in “Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta and Sheikhdoms in the World” Conference

The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, met today with several officials and dignitaries participating in the “Communication with the Departments of Religious Affairs, Ifta, and Sheikhdoms in the World” Conference, taking place in Makkah, with the participation of scholars and muftis from 85 countries.

During the meeting, they discussed various issues of common interest related to Islamic affairs and Muslims.

The officials and dignitaries extended their appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince for their tremendous support to serve Islam, Muslims, and the holy sites.

Source: Saudi Press Agency

